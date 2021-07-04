Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 599 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.81.

In other news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at $757,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,962. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $201.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $127.31 and a one year high of $201.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.72.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

