Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Trims Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 156,985.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,141,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139,699 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $492,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,191 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $145,326,000. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 84.9% during the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,752,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $310,398,000 after acquiring an additional 805,053 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $95,201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $681,124.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,767,465.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,691.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,314 shares of company stock worth $3,538,610. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $187.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $184.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $127.78 and a 1 year high of $200.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.20% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

