Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RNLX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renalytix AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 19th. Investec upgraded shares of Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of RNLX stock opened at $28.20 on Friday. Renalytix AI has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $35.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNLX. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Renalytix AI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,260,000. Parian Global Management LP raised its position in shares of Renalytix AI by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 1,075,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,211,000 after purchasing an additional 220,503 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Renalytix AI in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Renalytix AI in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of Renalytix AI by 26.3% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 154,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 32,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Renalytix AI Company Profile

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

