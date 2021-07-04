Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.75% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on RNLX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renalytix AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 19th. Investec upgraded shares of Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.
Shares of RNLX stock opened at $28.20 on Friday. Renalytix AI has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $35.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.25.
Renalytix AI Company Profile
Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.
