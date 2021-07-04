Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. Acquires 275,340 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 2,753,400.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,340 shares during the period. Penn National Gaming makes up about 3.3% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Penn National Gaming worth $28,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 6,105 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 464,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,117,000 after buying an additional 53,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PENN traded down $1.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,838,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,718,803. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.96 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.36.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.81%. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($5.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.58.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

