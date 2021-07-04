Bessemer Group Inc. Has $37,000 Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 325.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

FRT opened at $117.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.16. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.01.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 15.23%. Equities analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.81%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

