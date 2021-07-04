Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FANG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $848,835,000 after buying an additional 1,849,404 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,796,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $279,066,000 after buying an additional 1,174,775 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $58,712,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,028,050 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,757,000 after buying an additional 583,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $40,413,000. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $447,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $98,758.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,943 shares in the company, valued at $5,920,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,100 shares of company stock worth $5,646,258 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FANG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.85.

FANG stock opened at $98.06 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $102.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.77.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

