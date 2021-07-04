Bessemer Group Inc. Takes $30,000 Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HSBC in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of HSBC in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in HSBC by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

HSBC opened at $28.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.88. The firm has a market cap of $117.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.59. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $32.43.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 12.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HSBC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Investec upgraded HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HSBC from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. HSBC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

