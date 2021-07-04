Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.11 Million

Brokerages predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) will report sales of $2.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.65 million and the lowest is $1.50 million. Bicycle Therapeutics posted sales of $1.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $9.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.31 million to $11.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.54 million, with estimates ranging from $7.23 million to $12.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.45% and a negative net margin of 504.81%.

BCYC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bicycle Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BCYC opened at $31.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.35. The company has a market capitalization of $768.87 million, a PE ratio of -11.61 and a beta of -0.35. Bicycle Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $33.20. The company has a current ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, Director Pierre Legault sold 24,838 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total value of $787,612.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,612.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 18,611 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $582,152.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,345 shares in the company, valued at $8,550,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,638 shares of company stock worth $3,976,066 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

