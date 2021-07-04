BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Short Interest Update

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 372,600 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the May 31st total of 486,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Maxim Group raised BIO-key International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Get BIO-key International alerts:

In other news, SVP James David Sullivan purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.34 per share, for a total transaction of $33,400.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 17,000 shares of company stock worth $58,400. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BIO-key International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) by 93.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,936 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.82% of BIO-key International worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

BKYI stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. BIO-key International has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $13.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.74.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 45.22% and a negative net margin of 167.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 million for the quarter.

About BIO-key International

BIO-key International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology, enterprise-ready identity access management solutions, and software solutions to commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premise SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-key International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-key International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.