Birchview Capital LP Makes New $259,000 Investment in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Birchview Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,744,000 after purchasing an additional 409,918 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 845,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,043,000 after purchasing an additional 259,536 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 656,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,723,000 after purchasing an additional 137,378 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $11,247,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PTGX. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of PTGX stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.36. 352,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,307. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $47.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.60.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 224.79% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. The company had revenue of $6.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

