Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Trading 7.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. In the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Confidential has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $1,574.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00012630 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.09 or 0.00167693 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000841 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (CRYPTO:BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars.

