Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in June

Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of Blackline Safety stock opened at $7.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.23. Blackline Safety has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $7.52.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

BLKLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Blackline Safety in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. National Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Blackline Safety in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Blackline Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.