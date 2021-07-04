BlackRock Inc. Acquires 104,676 Shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 599,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,676 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Inhibrx were worth $12,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Inhibrx during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Inhibrx in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Inhibrx in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Inhibrx in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Inhibrx in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inhibrx alerts:

INBX opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.42. Inhibrx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $50.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a PE ratio of -10.30.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

INBX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inhibrx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inhibrx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.