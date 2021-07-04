BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 970.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,594,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,445,371 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of ASE Technology worth $12,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in ASE Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in ASE Technology by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 873,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 225,545 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in ASE Technology by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASE Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $924,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of ASE Technology by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 472,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Nomura lowered ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of ASX opened at $8.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $9.00.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

