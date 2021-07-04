BlackRock Inc. Has $11.75 Million Stock Position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,605,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,805 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.67% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals worth $11,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 242,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 14,470 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 110,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 33,447 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 59,954 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $557,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 18,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVEO opened at $6.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.38. The stock has a market cap of $215.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.21. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $18.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.94.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 689.38% and a negative return on equity of 95.76%. Analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVEO. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC.

