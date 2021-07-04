BlackRock Inc. Purchases 74,215 Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,331,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,215 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $12,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,671,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,569 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,265,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,330 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 917,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 162,161 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 583,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 293,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 521,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 10,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRK stock opened at $6.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.64. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $6.95.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $340.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.50 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 23.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. Research analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRK shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $6.50) on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.46.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

