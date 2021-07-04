BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,888,934 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 139,337 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 11.61% of Evolution Petroleum worth $13,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPM. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 9.6% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,236,272 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 108,495 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in Evolution Petroleum by 43.5% during the first quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,109,019 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after buying an additional 336,047 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Evolution Petroleum by 9.2% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 976,775 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 82,000 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its position in Evolution Petroleum by 43.5% during the first quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 174,722 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 52,996 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Evolution Petroleum by 101.9% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 170,258 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 85,915 shares during the period. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

EPM opened at $4.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.52. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $5.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.82.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Evolution Petroleum had a negative net margin of 93.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $7.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.22 million. On average, analysts forecast that Evolution Petroleum Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This is an increase from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Evolution Petroleum’s payout ratio is 142.86%.

Separately, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Evolution Petroleum from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.