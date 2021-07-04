BlackRock Inc. Sells 50,685 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,685 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $12,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,163,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 262.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 16,135 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 91,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,816,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $250,000.

FEZ opened at $47.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.86. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $33.21 and a 1 year high of $49.38.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

