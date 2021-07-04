BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.
Shares of NYSE:MUE opened at $14.20 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.78.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile
