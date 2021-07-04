Blair William & Co. IL Acquires New Stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,850 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACRX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,614,345 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,671,558 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 445,874 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 316,632 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 111,399 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 325.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,175 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 104,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 987,434 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 93,506 shares in the last quarter. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRX opened at $1.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.33. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $2.94. The company has a market cap of $159.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.93.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.53 million. As a group, research analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company's lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain.

