Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

RPG stock opened at $185.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.52. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $128.87 and a twelve month high of $185.94.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

