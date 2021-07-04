Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $18,691,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $17,609,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $9,457,000. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 37,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $185.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.52. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.87 and a fifty-two week high of $185.94.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.