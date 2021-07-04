Blair William & Co. IL Makes New Investment in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,850 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,614,345 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,399 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,512 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 11,994 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. 30.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

ACRX opened at $1.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $159.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.93. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $2.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.33.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.53 million. As a group, research analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company's lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain.

