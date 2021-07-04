Blair William & Co. IL Sells 4,450 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 79.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 50,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 25,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $112,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF stock opened at $43.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.44. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a one year low of $30.74 and a one year high of $43.17.

