Blair William & Co. IL Sells 5,000 Shares of NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in NuCana were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NCNA. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NuCana in the first quarter worth $72,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NuCana in the first quarter worth $84,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NuCana in the first quarter worth $92,000. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NuCana in the first quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NuCana by 60.4% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 92,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 34,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

Get NuCana alerts:

NCNA opened at $2.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.19. NuCana plc has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $7.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.77.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($19.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($16.86) by ($2.14). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NuCana plc will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NCNA. Zacks Investment Research lowered NuCana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of NuCana in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.05.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for NuCana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuCana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.