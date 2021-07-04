Blair William & Co. IL Trims Holdings in NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in NuCana were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NCNA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in NuCana by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 207,220 shares during the period. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of NuCana by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 613,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 99,647 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NuCana during the first quarter valued at $355,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuCana during the first quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of NuCana by 10.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,659,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,259,000 after buying an additional 339,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

Get NuCana alerts:

NCNA opened at $2.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.19. NuCana plc has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $7.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.77.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($19.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($16.86) by ($2.14). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NuCana plc will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NCNA. Zacks Investment Research lowered NuCana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of NuCana in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.05.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for NuCana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuCana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.