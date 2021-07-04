BMO Capital Markets Raises NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $1,000.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $750.00 to $1,000.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NVDA. Barclays lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $715.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded NVIDIA from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $685.37.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $819.48 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $388.50 and a fifty-two week high of $820.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $662.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $510.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.98, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.38.

Shares of NVIDIA are set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 19th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,554 shares of company stock worth $63,904,900 over the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 76,947.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293,847 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,076,228,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $755,933,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NVIDIA by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,451,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $523,815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

