Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7,141.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on BAH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

NYSE BAH opened at $86.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.73. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $70.11 and a 1-year high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.17% and a net margin of 7.75%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

