Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.86.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Boralex from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Boralex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Boralex from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of Boralex stock remained flat at $$30.62 during trading on Friday. 74 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,943. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.84. Boralex has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $44.17.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

