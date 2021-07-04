BorgWarner Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.05 Per Share (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BorgWarner in a report released on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $5.05 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.00. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS.

BWA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

BWA stock opened at $49.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.73. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $33.74 and a 52 week high of $55.55.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in BorgWarner in the first quarter worth about $195,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BorgWarner in the first quarter worth about $1,919,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 10.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 6,912 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth about $6,579,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 617.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 84,589 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 72,799 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Paul Arthur Farrell sold 7,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $380,224.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,703.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 13,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $684,030.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,522.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,796,851. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

