BP (NYSE:BP) Given “Neutral” Rating at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated their neutral rating on shares of BP (NYSE:BP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BP. Raymond James boosted their price target on BP from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered BP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oddo Bhf downgraded BP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on BP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on BP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BP currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.35.

BP stock opened at $26.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $91.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.92. BP has a 1-year low of $14.74 and a 1-year high of $28.49.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $36.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.84 billion. BP had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BP will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -73.37%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 5.5% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 419,115 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,206,000 after acquiring an additional 21,825 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 8.0% during the first quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 81,620 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 13,077 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of BP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BP in the first quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Institutional investors own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

