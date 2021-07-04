Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BNTGY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Baader Bank lowered shares of Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Get Brenntag alerts:

Shares of BNTGY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.51. The stock had a trading volume of 23,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,934. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.52. Brenntag has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $19.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.214 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Brenntag’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. Brenntag’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.