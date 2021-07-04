British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Insider Simon Carter Acquires 39,485 Shares

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) insider Simon Carter acquired 39,485 shares of British Land stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 503 ($6.57) per share, for a total transaction of £198,609.55 ($259,484.65).

On Monday, June 28th, Simon Carter acquired 15,996 shares of British Land stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 519 ($6.78) per share, for a total transaction of £83,019.24 ($108,465.17).

On Friday, May 14th, Simon Carter bought 29 shares of British Land stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 517 ($6.75) per share, for a total transaction of £149.93 ($195.88).

British Land stock opened at GBX 514.60 ($6.72) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 515.77. The stock has a market cap of £4.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64. British Land Company Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 316.10 ($4.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 548 ($7.16).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a GBX 6.64 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. British Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.08%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on British Land from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays increased their target price on British Land from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 380 ($4.96) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on British Land from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 480 ($6.27).

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

