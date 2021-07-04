Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Receives $18.27 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.71.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

NYSE BRX traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.91. 1,776,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,474. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 60.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.72. Brixmor Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $24.42.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $279.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.50%.

In other news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,254,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,500 shares of company stock worth $1,174,400 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 442,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after acquiring an additional 21,545 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 74,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 23,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,861,000. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

