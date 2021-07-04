Brokerages Anticipate Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Will Post Earnings of $5.75 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) will post $5.75 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.03 and the lowest is $5.17. Northrop Grumman posted earnings of $6.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full-year earnings of $24.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.30 to $24.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $25.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.90 to $28.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.48 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $397.00.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,042,390.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,527,088.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,730,628.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,576,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,099,378,000 after purchasing an additional 87,057 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,080,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,967,766,000 after buying an additional 104,367 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $767,449,000 after buying an additional 69,303 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,606,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $519,865,000 after buying an additional 194,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,544,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $499,789,000 after buying an additional 154,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $369.20. The stock had a trading volume of 338,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,813. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Northrop Grumman has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $379.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

