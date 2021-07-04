Brokerages Anticipate O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Brokerages expect that O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.45. O-I Glass posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4,600%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for O-I Glass.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 76.70%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OI. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Longbow Research began coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 44.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,776,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,205,000 after buying an additional 7,682,168 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 9.3% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 6,821,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,542,000 after buying an additional 578,432 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,217,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,483,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,599,000 after buying an additional 188,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 30.8% in the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,063,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,421,000 after buying an additional 486,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OI stock opened at $16.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.77. O-I Glass has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $19.46.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

