Brokerages Anticipate RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $181.40 Million

Equities analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) will announce $181.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $160.12 million and the highest is $204.00 million. RLJ Lodging Trust reported sales of $32.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 456.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full-year sales of $747.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $684.07 million to $886.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover RLJ Lodging Trust.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.23). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 138.50%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RLJ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Compass Point upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RLJ. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 29.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 63,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 16.8% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RLJ traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $15.08. The company had a trading volume of 772,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,513. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $17.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 2.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently -4.08%.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

