Brokerages Expect American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $310.49 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) will report $310.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $309.79 million and the highest is $311.66 million. American Homes 4 Rent reported sales of $283.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.95 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 2.36%. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on AMH. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.18.

In related news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $1,994,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,152,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,613,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,753,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,800 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,855,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at about $39,560,000. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AMH traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,201,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,324. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $39.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

