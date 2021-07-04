Brokerages Expect Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Million

Analysts forecast that Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) will announce $1.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Beam Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 million to $2.18 million. Beam Global posted sales of $1.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full year sales of $12.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.55 million to $12.98 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $25.93 million, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $26.86 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Beam Global.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 million. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 88.15% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%.

Several brokerages have commented on BEEM. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beam Global in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Beam Global in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Beam Global from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Beam Global from $65.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beam Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

In related news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $129,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,192.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Warner Davidson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $292,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,030.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $910,100 over the last quarter. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,221,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Beam Global by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 141,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after buying an additional 35,199 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Beam Global by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 133,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,808,000 after buying an additional 29,440 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,498,000. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of Beam Global by 142.9% during the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BEEM opened at $34.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.81. Beam Global has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $75.90. The company has a market cap of $229.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.42.

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

