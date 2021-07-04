Brokerages Expect BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $46.76 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) will report sales of $46.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $46.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $46.90 million. BigCommerce posted sales of $36.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full year sales of $197.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $197.00 million to $198.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $241.31 million, with estimates ranging from $237.13 million to $248.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BigCommerce.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.31%. BigCommerce’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BIGC. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.53.

In related news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 14,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $925,194.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jimmy Duvall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $287,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,004,906.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 283,126 shares of company stock valued at $17,260,583 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 217.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

BIGC traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.08. The company had a trading volume of 798,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,471. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -63.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.64. BigCommerce has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $162.50.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

