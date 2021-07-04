Brokerages Expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) will post $1.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GameStop’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.10 billion and the highest is $1.15 billion. GameStop reported sales of $942.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GameStop will report full-year sales of $5.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $5.76 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.71 billion to $5.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.61) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush upped their target price on GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $56.33.

In other news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total transaction of $413,782.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,568.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GME. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GameStop during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in GameStop in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in GameStop in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in GameStop by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in GameStop in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. 35.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GME traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $202.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,602,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,705,966. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of -111.45 and a beta of -2.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.81. GameStop has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $483.00.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

