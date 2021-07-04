Brokerages Expect IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) to Post -$0.16 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.15). IRIDEX posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.50). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover IRIDEX.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $11.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 33.84%.

IRIX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of IRIDEX from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in IRIDEX in the first quarter worth $40,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in IRIDEX by 20.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 75,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IRIDEX in the first quarter worth $89,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the first quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 15.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 21,917 shares during the period. 24.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IRIX stock opened at $7.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.47. IRIDEX has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $9.71.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

