Brokerages Set Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Price Target at C$47.55

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$47.55.

Several equities analysts have commented on BLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CSFB set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Boralex and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Boralex to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Boralex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Boralex stock traded up C$1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting C$39.11. The company had a trading volume of 394,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,191. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$37.66. The stock has a market cap of C$4.01 billion and a PE ratio of 83.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.63. Boralex has a 1-year low of C$31.04 and a 1-year high of C$56.70.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$206.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boralex will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.63%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

