Brokerages Set Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Price Target at $84.67

Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Seaport Global Securities raised Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

In related news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $83,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INDB traded down $1.18 on Tuesday, hitting $74.70. 131,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,865. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.66. Independent Bank has a fifty-two week low of $49.25 and a fifty-two week high of $99.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.97.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 26.98%. The company had revenue of $120.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.38 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Independent Bank will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

