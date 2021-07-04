Brokerages Set PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE) Target Price at GBX 495

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 525 ($6.86).

Several analysts have issued reports on PAGE shares. Morgan Stanley cut PageGroup to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 545 ($7.12) in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PageGroup from GBX 485 ($6.34) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

LON:PAGE traded down GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 569 ($7.43). The company had a trading volume of 311,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,121. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 586.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -316.11. PageGroup has a 1 year low of GBX 345.40 ($4.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 618 ($8.07).

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

