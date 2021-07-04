Brokerages Set Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Target Price at $187.16

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $187.16.

PXD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Scotiabank upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $643,852,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,943,582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,008,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,096 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $167,725,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 280.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,362,099 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $216,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,473 shares during the period. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $157,192,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PXD opened at $166.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.58. The stock has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

