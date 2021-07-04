Brokerages Set Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) PT at C$11.50

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.50.

SSL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

SSL stock opened at C$9.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.11. The firm has a market cap of C$1.91 billion and a PE ratio of 53.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 29.91 and a current ratio of 30.01. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$7.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.22.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$39.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$38.85 million. On average, analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sandstorm Gold news, Director Nolan Allan Watson sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.73, for a total transaction of C$924,758.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 915,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,908,091.55. Also, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.56, for a total transaction of C$98,468.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$376,338.96.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.