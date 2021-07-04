Brokerages Set Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Target Price at $60.67

Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Ultra Clean stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.19. The company had a trading volume of 402,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,732. Ultra Clean has a fifty-two week low of $19.08 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.91.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $417.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.80 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.63%. Ultra Clean’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Ultra Clean news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 22,334 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $1,142,830.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,524.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,688 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $93,886.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,568 shares in the company, valued at $532,172.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,044 shares of company stock worth $1,629,107. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 4,167.6% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 580,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,000,000 after purchasing an additional 566,800 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 11.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 40.5% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 66,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 19,176 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the first quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

