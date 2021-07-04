Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYUP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYUP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the May 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BPYUP stock opened at $25.20 on Friday. Brookfield Property REIT has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.19.

Get Brookfield Property REIT alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3984 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.