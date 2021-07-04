C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Short Interest Down 33.1% in June

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,880,000 shares, a decrease of 33.1% from the May 31st total of 10,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 10.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AI shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of C3.ai from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $98.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.22.

In other news, Director Baker Hughes Holdings Llc sold 873,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $56,117,941.75. Also, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $30,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,756,390 shares in the company, valued at $105,822,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,549,558 shares of company stock worth $349,976,072 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at $575,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 349.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,196,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,835,000 after acquiring an additional 930,171 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at $7,905,000. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AI traded down $3.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,498,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,629,214. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion and a PE ratio of -67.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.14. C3.ai has a fifty-two week low of $47.22 and a fifty-two week high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.60 million. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that C3.ai will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

